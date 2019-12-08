Meet Jason Owen, the Mega-Manager clients that are whose the Grammys’ Country Honors

Nashville’s Sandbox Entertainment hosts Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay and minimal Big Town, amongst others.

There is a minute from the nights Feb. 10 whenever supervisor Jason Owen permitted their head to “go here.” Could their client, Kacey Musgraves, whom by 4 p.m. had currently acquired two Grammy honors — for “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies,” for country song that is best and greatest nation solamente performance, respectively — in Owen’s terms, “sweep this thing”?

Musgraves did exactly that, winning every category by which she was that is nominated what many give consideration to the essential coveted honor associated with the evening, the all-genre record album of the season prize, for “Golden Hour.” However it has also been a sweep for Owen’s very own Nashville-based Sandbox Entertainment, whose clients — which include Dan & Shay (co-managed with Scooter Braun) — took home every one of the Grammys in the united kingdom groups.

For Musgraves, who Owen has represented since 2011, it ended up being “a reckoning,” he claims. “It stated a whole lot for Nashville and also for the future of country music, to place a spotlight on items that are believed never as conventional that deserve most of the attention on earth. It had been unique.”

And individually talking? States Owen, whom presently boasts jobs in development at Netflix and Amazon: “It ended up being single-handedly the most readily useful evening of my expert life. Hands down.”

When two different people had been destined to traipse through life together, it is Musgraves and Owen — he, an unabashed worshiper of all of the things Dolly and Madonna while growing up in Arkansas, and she, a Texas girl that embodies the united states glamour of a Barbara Mandrell aided by the vocal majesty of a Linda Ronstadt (Harry Styles’ comparison). Plus it’s perhaps their mutual growth that is real-time fairly brand brand new terrain that both received and bonded them to one another. “The work of a fantastic supervisor is actually to permit the musician to really make the music in addition to art that they like to make, then i’d like to head out and offer them the possibilities,” Owen explains.

But Owen is much a lot more of the builder than the usual finger-snapper. A neo-traditionalist band that unexpectedly topped the country charts, there’s strategy behind the step-by-step positioning of a Sandbox act, particularly as it relates to the live arena from his first management client Shania Twain, whom he took on after serving in senior publicity, marketing and creative positions at her label, Universal Music Nashville, to Midland.

“I never pigeonhole I never have,” says Owen. “There’s a place for all, especially with the right records and the same goes for touring because I don’t listen to music that way, and. Like Kelsea Ballerini has gone out with Kelly Clarkson at this time; Harry Styles and Kacey ended up being a secret combination, and in early stages with Katy Perry and Kacey, too. Neither she nor i needed in which to stay a lane that is specific of touring.” (At Sandbox, Leslie Cohea heads touring.)

Owen has constantly gravitated towards feminine artists, returning to their youth playing Madonna, Cher, Bette Midler and Dolly Parton. “ i believe female acts simply possess this energy of superstardom,as he eagerly awaited the premiere of Madonna’s “Vogue” video” he says, recalling a family ski trip in 1990 during which he traded the slopes for MTV. “I would personally perhaps perhaps not go out because I became dying because of it,” he claims with a laugh. “The artistic of the spectacle just always stuck beside me.”

Unlike most Nashville industry heavies, but, Owen did start out in n’t the songs company. Away from university, he decided to go to work on brand New Line Cinema and Fine Line before moving up to Spelling Entertainment. It had been then that veteran label PR strategist Lauren Murphy (now Lauren Lewis) tapped him to just take fee of promotion for Mercury Nashville. During the same time, UMG established a brand new label called Lost Highway. Positioning it self as kept of main-stream country, it absolutely was house to records by Johnny money, Ryan Adams (Owen notes that Adams’ promotion had been go out of the latest York) plus the newly signed Musgraves. “I utilized to stay for the reason that seat at Universal and will have to cope with the worst f—king supervisors. And I also had been, like, ‘I am able to fare better than that with my eyes shut.’ And that is just just what began me personally thinking about management. However it ended up being frightening.”

Timing-wise, a shift ended up being arriving at the Nashville music company because the 2010s approached.

Luke Lewis, a beloved figure in musical City, had been set to retire (he had been succeeded by current UMG Nashville president and CEO Mike Dungan) sufficient reason for their exit in 2012 arrived some doubt. Claims Owen: “I knew that i really could be kept here in a very good or bad situation.”

Owen finished up leaving their peers into the dirt as Sandbox finalized Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, minimal Big Town, Midland and Devin Dawson (Twain left for Maverick in 2016). Their group grew too, to 15 — “basically 90 % feminine,” Owen adds. “And the acts don’t really contend with one another. They’re all supportive and rooting for every other.”

And there’s great deal to cheer on. Dan + Shay, whom saw a massive crossover hit in present months with “Tequila,” and also found a Grammy last Sunday, simply racked up 10 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations, being a duo or independently. Five a lot more of those ACM nominations went along to Musgraves, whom, almost a 12 months after “golden hour” was launched, is finally getting played on country radio, which had all but sat out of the cycle.

Owen’s destination when you look at the greater socio-political-economic stability of Nashville — an oasis of blue in an usually red state — is significant. Early this past year, whenever conservative talk-show host Mike Huckabee ended up being appointed towards the Country Music Association’s charitable board, Owen had been those types of vehemently opposing the move, in specific as a result of Huckabee’s history of slamming not merely same-sex marriage but homosexual parenting. In a page to top CMA brass, Owen had written, I have a child and two on the way“As you may know. This guy has managed to make it clear that my loved ones just isn’t welcome inside the America.” Huckabee quickly resigned amid the firestorm, with several crediting Owen’s clout for the quick action, although he had been quick to indicate that lots of other top execs had been exerting their very own force behind the scenes. He’s confident Huckabee’s views are particularly much the exception rather than the norm among their Nashville peers.

“Look, since 2002 whenever I relocated right here, we never ever felt any such thing but accepted and enjoyed and normal,” says Owen. “There had been for a time that is long and most likely ‘s still to some degree — exactly the same way of accomplishing things. And there are some of us whom stray far from that way of thinking. That may hopefully begin the noticeable change.”

In terms of nation radio, Owen and Musgraves d > have all of these people saying, ‘Where does this fit?’ Like, whom cares where? It’s brilliant.”

In a uncommon example of “the commerce getting up because of the art,” Owen is delighted that the structure is coming around to Musgraves, and credits John Sykes at iHeartRadio for leading the fee. “I’m latin mail order brides happy for her and I’m pleased for all of us,” he says. “I think it provides her yet another layer of opportunities and things for people to perform. … We’re off to a very good begin.”