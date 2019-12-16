CBD Oil – Vape Pen

Fast-acting and discreet, Maku’s CBD vapes are aromatic and unique, producing a nice flavor that is earthy a premium CBD vape experience. Our 200mg Disposable CBD Vape Pens are developed making use of top-quality CBD oil, Tec Temper oil, and normal botanical terpenes. The 200mg size means you’ll have lots of CBD to help you get through every single day with simplicity.

These pens that are effective 200mg CCELL Disposable CBD Vapes.

Contains 200mg of Cannabidiol (CBD)

All Maku CBD vape items are sourced from Non-GMO, US grown Industrial Hemp flowers, making the CBD vape oils that are best.

Hemp is grown making use of normal agriculture methods

removed from aerial hemp plant components

Components: Triethyl Citrate, Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Extract (Aerial components), normal Flavorings, Terpenes

Concerning the technology:

Suggested utilize: Ready to make use cbd oil of out of the package. Just inhale. Enjoy Maku’s Disposable Vapes as required during the day. Safely discard if the disposable vape pen is exhausted of CBD vape fluid.

TEC Temper Oil is a natural, organic, and food grade cutting representative which will be generally speaking named Safe (GRAS) because of the Food And Drug Administration (Food and Drug management)

CCELL is one of troublesome business in the vape industry, revolutionizing the technology behind vaporizing high viscosity removed CBD vape oil. CCELL makes vaping CBD a smooth experience and turns our top-quality CBD vape oils to the best CBD vape experience in the marketplace.

100% without any PG, VG, or MCT

The type of great quality.

Entire Plant Extract

100% Natural Ingredients

Clinically Tested

USA Grown

Vegan

Non-GMO

