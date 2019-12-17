888 Holdings Goes Reside In Romania On line gambling operator 888 Holdings today announced it has launched a localized video gaming internet site for the Romanian gambling market. The 888.ro internet site unifies the willy wonka slots update business’s 888casino, 888sport, and 888poker brands so as for neighborhood clients in order to get into all three of these from a account that is single.

The gambling business stated in a statement from earlier today that its latest software and product features are implemented in the creation of the .ro gambling website and that it will be completely localized. Hence, Romanian players will have the opportunity to access 888 games in their own language and to use local currency. The 888 website will offer gambling customers different attractive promotions to celebrate the recent launch.

The 888casino, 888poker, and 888sport brands have now gone live in the country and interested Romania-based customers can now register and play for real money.

Commenting on the latest launch, 888 Holdings CEO Itai Frieberger said that it is their goal to market the .ro website to local players as a global brand but with 'a unique, local taste.' The executive further noted that 888 Holdings has been among the leading online gambling operators for nearly 2 decades and its flagship brands 888casino, 888poker, and 888sport have been present in major regulated markets, with the UK, Spain, and Denmark being just a few of those, and its online offering has been a preferred destination in these jurisdictions for quite some time now.

The gambling operator is focusing its efforts on developing all three brands in the newly regulated Romanian iGaming market. The local gambling regulator Oficiul National pentru Jocuri de Noroc, has granted licenses to a number of international operators and iGaming suppliers, with 888 Holdings indisputably being one of the leading brands to enter the local market over the past several months.

The online gambling operator has been supplying its services in over 150 countries and 19 different languages as part of its strategy to allow its players to play the games that best suit their individual preferences in their own languages through market leading interactivity and functionality.

GVC Holdings Rolls Out Significant Mobile Poker Upgrade

GVC Holdings has introduced a multi-table gameplay feature as part of a major overhaul of its mobile poker offering. The company announced that it would revise and upgrade its mobile products soon after it acquired fellow operator bwin.party back in February 2016.

After the latest changes introduced, PartyPoker players can now play at up to four poker tables at a time via their mobile devices. A unique mini-table feature provides them with view of all games they are involved in. A quick fold functionality and enhanced customizable bet slider are also among the newly added features.

The update went live with PartyPoker earlier this month and will be gradually rolled out with GVC Holdings' other brands, with bwin being one of those, in the months to come. It is also anticipated that more enhancements to the company's mobile poker offering will be added over the course of the year.

It is also important to note that the major upgrade is available on both iOS and Android. It not only provides players the opportunity to play simultaneously at up to four tables, but also to participate in both cash games and tournaments.

GVC Holdings stated that the improved mobile platform will also be implemented by a number of its B2B consumers and will therefore become part of the company's business-to-business offering.

Commenting on the latest announcement, GVC Holdings' recently appointed Chief Product Officer Liron Snir said that the major upgrade points to the new direction his company has taken in the provision of mobile poker offering and has placed it at the industry's cutting edge in terms of both functionality and form.

Mr. Snir added that GVC Holdings is committed to providing both gambling customers and B2B clients with the best product offering and that the latest release speaks to that commitment.

The announcement about the major upgrade came shortly after the company revealed three key appointments within its online casino division. Oliver Bartlett, Andrew Whitworth, and Rob Fell have joined the company and will now be focusing on boosting its regular and live casino offering.

GVC Holdings reported net gaming revenue of €388 million for the first half of the year, up 223% compared with the figure posted for the same six months of the previous year. The growth was mainly due to the bwin.party acquisition.