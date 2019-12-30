INTRALOT Extends Contract with Significant Dutch Lottery Operators

Greek lottery solutions provider INTRALOT Group announced today that its Netherlands-based subsidiary INTRALOT NEDERLAND BV has secured a three-year expansion of its existing contract with the Nederlandse Staatsloterij/De Lotto. The two Dutch gambling operators have recently revealed they would combine their operations to make a single entity offering a wide array of lottery and other games across the Netherlands.

As mentioned above, the new contract will be legitimate for the next 36 months, or through April 2019. It might be extended for one more year, so long as all involved parties agree on that. The new agreement is really an extension of an effective six-year partnership between INTRALOT and the above-mentioned lottery operators. The original deal was finalized back 2008, following a dual international tender carried out by the two lottery organizations.

Under the latest agreement, INTRALOT would continue delivering its LOTOSTM O/S platform that is linked to as many as 5,000 proprietary terminals along with other associated options. The operations of the newly merged lottery business will also be facilitated with INTRALOT's Prime and Disaster Data Center, players and retailers call center, and many other crucial services and solutions.

Commenting on the extended agreement with Nederlandse Staatsloterij/De Lotto, INTRALOT COO Nikos Nikolakopoulos stated that they are extremely pleased with the opportunity to keep on working with the two Dutch lottery operators at a time when they are entering a new era in their development as a merged entity.

Mr. Nikolakopoulos further pointed out that their business has succeeded in designing and delivering unique lottery solutions for one of the very ambitious and advanced tasks in the worldwide lottery sector. The official also said that they appreciate the Nederlandse Staatsloterij and De Lotto's trust in INTRALOT's capabilities and that they will be more than happy to continue assisting their long-term Dutch customers and providing their combined operation with innovative solutions.

Both lottery operators have long been offering a multitude of lottery and numerical games, along with other related gaming options. Almost all their games are showcased in land-based facilities across the Netherlands and online.

UK Gambling Commission Launches New Nationwide Responsible Gambling Strategy

The UK Gambling Commission has posted a new strategy aimed at the minimization of gambling-related harm across the United Kingdom over the following three years. The National Responsible Gambling Strategy, the full text of which could be read here, dwells upon things related to issue gambling and proposes certain approaches on how such issues could be tackled by gambling operators, industry regulators, trade figures, the government, and other involved parties.

The new strategy had been published by the Responsible Gambling Strategy Board after a consultation with the public that was completed last year. Most of the time, the RGSB is an independent board that supplies the British Gambling Commission, and through it the country's government, with advice on responsible gambling and its value. The board has been using successive governments since the use of the Gambling Act 2005.

The latest published document sets out a strategy proposed by the RGSB for the following three years to 2019 looking to encourage gambling responsibility, mitigate and reduce gambling-related problems, while increasing the security of the vulnerable part of the population.

The board has remarked that the strategy is intended for all forms of gambling both land-based and online, and various types of gambling options provided, including the National Lottery. It encompasses gambling products, surroundings, and advertising promotions, plus the wider context where a gambling activity happens.

The new strategy points to 12 areas within which action could and should be taken, with understanding and measuring gambling harm, increasing the knowledge of the ways gambling products and environments may impact customers, and improving approaches towards the identification of harmful play being just few of those.

Commenting on the publication of the new strategy, Christopher Kelly, Chairman of the RGSB, stated in a statement that the document is a proactive approach for all involved parties to work towards minimizing gambling-related damage. Mr. Kelly further noted that one progress has been made in the last several years in tackling gambling-related issues and the National Responsible Gambling Strategy aims at building on the actions taken.

The official also explained that the document presents a vision of what a 'desirable outcome would look like', although they're well-aware that the stated vision would represent a significant challenge that would need 'expertise, resources, and dedication' from operators, regulators, officials, and other involved parties.